Senator Baldwin backs efforts to expand ACA coverage, Navigator programs

Senator Tammy Baldwin is backing President Biden’s push to return funding back to the Insurance Navigator Program.

Baldwin says those funds will make it easier for people to get the coverage they need on the Healthcare Marketplace.

“During a deadly pandemic we should be working to make it easier not harder for Americans to get the health care they need and that’s exactly what President Biden is doing.”

Former President Trump cut funding to the Navigator program during his administration.

Baldwin says she’s cosponsoring legislation that will reduce premiums and deductibles for low income families. “To expand Health Care coverage two more than 4 million Americans who are currently uninsured and reduce healthcare costs for millions of additional individuals who are already have coverage.”

Enrollment for the A C A marketplace is currently open through May 15th.