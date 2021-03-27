Wisconsin Radio Network

Shaka Smart Named Head Coach at Marquette

Wisconsin native Shaka Smart has been named the 18th head coach of the Marquette University men’s basketball program on Friday.  The university will officially introduce Smart during a news conference on Monday.

In 12 seasons as a head coach at Virginia Commonwealth (2009-15) and Texas (2015-21), Smart guided the two programs to a total of eight NCAA Tournament appearances.  Those trips were highlighted by a run to VCU’s first Final Four appearance in 2011.

The 43-year-old Smart owns an overall record of 272-142 (.657) and seven of his first 10 teams played in the NCAA tournament.  He posted a record of 163-56 (.744) at VCU and five trips to the NCAA.  While at Texas, the Longhorns were 109-86 (.559) and made NCAA appearances in 2016, 2018 and 2021.  Texas also claimed the National Invitation Tournament title in 2019.

 

 