Seven Badgers honored by the WCHA

Seven members of the 2nd-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team were honored by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) on Wednesday.

Forwards Sophie Shirley and Daryl Watts along with defenseman Grace Bowlby were named 1st Team All-Conference. Junior defenseman Nicole LaMantia was named to the All-WCHA 2nd Team. Senior forward Brette Pettet, Junior forward Britta Curl and Senior goaltender Kennedy Blair were named to the All-WCHA 3rd team.

Watts finished the regular season with 31 points on 15 goals and 16 assists in 16 games. She boasts the most points per game and goals per game of any player in the NCAA who played more than two games.

Shirley posted the third-most points in the WCHA, tallying nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.

Bowlby held the scoring lead among defensemen with 15 points, with 15 assists, which ranked second among all WCHA skaters.

Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis to get the postseason started this weekend. UW is the top-seed and will face Minnesota in the WCHA semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.