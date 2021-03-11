State Dems say Republican efforts to control COVID-19 funding are partisan

Legislative Democrats say attempts by the state GOP to take over control of COVID-19 relief funds are short-sighted partisanship.

Democrat State Senator Melissa Agard says GOP requests to audit funding and debates over bills that would delay getting relief funds out to residents will harm Wisconsinites.

“We do not have time for partisan bickering and partisan rhetoric. What we need right now is real true leadership that has a track record of doing the best thing for the people in the state of Wisconsin.”

Agard says Governor Tony Evers and his administration are perfectly capable of getting the funds to where they’re needed.

“Ensuring that they have access to affordable, quality healthcare, ensure that our schools are adequately funded, that our transportation budget isn’t being kicked down the road for future generations, and that we get our Main Street businesses back in order.”

Republican leaders say that they only want to ensure oversight and transparency in where those funds are going. Agard and other Democrats say that if Republicans wanted control over the funds, then Congressional Republicans should have voted in favor of the package.

ZERO Congressional Republicans voted for the #AmericanRescueAct, and now WI Republicans think they should get a veto over how @GovEvers distributes the relief in our state. Sorry–you don't get to act carelessly for a year while thousands die and then demand a seat at the table. — LaTonya Johnson (@StateSenLaTonya) March 9, 2021