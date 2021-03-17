State Senate honors Limbaugh but doesn’t take up Black History Month resolution

A proposal in the Wisconsin Senate to honor the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh drew stiff opposition from Democrats on Tuesday.

Senator La Tonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) read selected quotes from Limbaugh during floor debate.

“In 1988 he called Amy Carter the most unattractive presidential daughter in the history of the country and in the early 1990s he called Chelsea Clinton the White House dog.”

“Limbaugh called Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke a s*** and a prostitute after she publicly advocated for universal contraception coverage. He also said the NAACP should have a riot rehearsal, they should get a liquor store and practice robberies.”

“Another one of his quotes: ‘I think it’s time to get rid of this whole National Basketball Association call it the TBA: the Thug Basketball Association and stop calling them teams, call them gangs.'”

Johnson and other Democrats painted Limbaugh as a racist bully, and said that conservatives need to own that side of him, if they want to honor his work in radio.

WI Senate GOP voted against honoring black history and on the very next vote voted to honor Rush Limbaugh. Unbelievable. — Jon Erpenbach (@JonErpenbach) March 16, 2021

Republicans voted in favor of the resolution 18 to 12, after earlier rejecting a resolution recognizing Black History Month. Johnson did succeed in getting that resolution read aloud by the Senate clerk.

The State Assembly shelved its own version of the Limbaugh resolution, but was scheduled to be on the floor again on Wednesday.