Supreme Court strikes down Governor’s mask order and health declarations

The State Supreme Court has ruled that Governor Evers cannot keep issuing emergency declarations for COVID-19.

In a 4 to 3 decision, the court ruled on Wednesday that Governor Evers has overstepped his bounds on issuing declarations for the same emergency event past the original 60 day window. After that, the Governor does need to get Legislative approval.

The move would strike down the current health emergency that has served as the basis for statewide mask orders.

The Governor was told to come to the Legislature last year after emergency rules were stuck down the first time by the Court, but his request for a rules extension was immediately dismissed, which led to the repeated orders.