Top-ranked Wisconsin captures second straight WCHA regular season title

The WCHA women’s regular season title chase went right down to the wire in Duluth, Mn., on Saturday.

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Bulldogs on Friday and then needing a win, fell behind 3-1 on Saturday before rallying for a 4-3 overtime victory. The win gave the Badgers their second straight WCHA regular season title.

National Player of the Year candidate Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game winner 41 seconds into the extra session.

Wisconsin is the number-one seed for the WCHA Final Faceoff this weekend in Minneapolis and will play the Minnesota Gophers in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. The title game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.