UW-Health update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin

Now that more people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations, health professionals say it might be harder to find a time to get your shots.

UW Health Primary Care Director Dr. Matt Anderson says that some people may just need to keep calling to check.

“I think that broadly I would recommend people go to the DHS vaccinator map that’s available on their webpage, be looking at who’s vaccinating their area and then you know they certainly can be contacting, whether it’s pharmacies or others, to find out what’s going on with that.”

Right now the start has about 50 percent of the over-65 population fully vaccinated, and those people will still have priority in getting their shots. Dr. Anderson says teachers and childcare workers should check with their providers to find out when they can get the shot.

“New eligibility groups means that the demand is going to go up. It’s important that we continue to think about how the supply matches up with that. But it’s a lot of opportunities for people to be vaccinated and so hopefully the supply will catch up with the demand here in the coming weeks.”

Dr. Anderson reminds people who have gotten the shot that they can still transmit COVID-19, so they should continue wearing masks and being safe.