Wisconsin A.D. Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon

University of Wisconsin Barry Alvarez is expected to retire as the schools athletic director. He’s served in that capacity since 2006 after first coming to Wisconsin in 1990 as the university’s head football coach.

Alvarez went 118-73-4 as head coach at UW from 1990 through 2005, leading the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl championships. He held the dual role of head coach and A.D. from April 1, 2004 through Jan. 2, 2006.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Alvarez is expected to make his retirement official in the next couple of weeks. He turned 74 in December.

Chris McIntosh has been the school’s deputy athletic director since July of 2017 and was being groomed as Alvarez’ successor. Butthe JS reported a source close to the administration said it is unclear whether McIntosh will become the new athletic director.

McIntosh is from Pewaukee and was an All-American offensive tackle under Alvarez in 1999. He joined the UW staff in 2014.

Since Alvarez took over as athletic director, UW has won a combined 16 team national titles and 73 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.

As a comparison, Alvarez and former A.D. Pat Richter have meant to UW what Bob Harlan, Ron Wolf and Mike Holmgren have meant to the Packers. UW’s success story could top that of the Packers though. Prior to Alvarez taking over as head football coach in 1990, Wisconsin had played in a total of six bowl games.