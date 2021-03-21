Wisconsin captures sixth NCAA Women’s Hockey title

The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team claimed its sixth NCAA title, knocking off Northeastern 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Daryl Watts scored the game-winner in OT, her third game-winning overtime goal of the year, to clinch the Badgers’ second-straight National Championship title.

The Badgers outshot Northeastern 37-25 while Makenna Webster and Watts both scored goals to help propel the Badgers to the title.

Webster gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead midway through the final period, but Northeastern evened the game just 30 seconds later to eventually force overtime.

Watts game-winner came from behind the net when the bounced one off the backside of a Northeastern defenseman and into the net.

Wisconsin’s sixth national title ties Minnesota for most in NCAA history. Head coach Mark Johnson passed Shannon Miller for the most NCAA women’s hockey titles with his sixth national championship. Johnson is the winningest coach in NCAA history with 539 wins.

Daryl Watts game-winner gives her 240 career points. She ends her senior season holding down the 14th spot for most career points in the NCAA.