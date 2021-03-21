Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins National Championship

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team won their second national championship in three years with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Northeastern Saturday night.

Daryl Watts scored the game winner from behind the net when she flicked the puck off the back of a defender who was standing in front of the cage, directing the puck into the net.

Makenna Webster scored earlier in the third period, and Northeastern tied the game 1-1 minutes later. Goalie Kennedy Blair had 24 saves, and stopped 61 shots in the two games over the Frozen Four weekend.

The title is the sixth in program history, tying them with Minnesota for the most in NCAA Division I history. Head Coach Mark Johnson has passed Shannon Miller for the most hockey titles in NCAA women’s hockey with six. He is also the winningest coach in NCAA history with 539 wins.