American Family Insurance Championship to return this summer

The American Family Insurance Championship is back in 2021 with plans to allow up to 5,000 attendees each day at University Ridge Golf Course.

The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for the week of June 5-13 with the three-day event to be held June 11-13.

The 5,000 daily attendees includes players, caddies, spectators, tournament staff and volunteers. Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers unless actively eating or drinking. Public bleacher seating will not be available.

The fan-favorite celebrity foursome, which has helped attract Saturday crowds of up to 25,000, will not be held this year but will return in 2022.

The American Family Insurance Championship has raised $10.2 million for American Family Children’s Hospital and more than 400 non-profits since its debut in 2016.

Tickets for the event will go on sale May 11. Information on ticket availability can be obtained online at amfamchampionship.com under the “Get Tickets” link.