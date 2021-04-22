Assembly Task Force on Racial Disparities delivers final report

The State Assembly’s Task Force on Racial Disparities has released its final report after 7 months of work.

That panel was formed in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and Madison Assemblywoman Sheila Stubbs says it’s a good start at solving issues in Wisconsin.

“We are hoping in the month of May that bills are introduced, and in the month of June bills are passed in both houses, and I’m hoping that Governor Evers signs 17 recommendations into law! That would be huge!”

Among the bill’s recommendations is making it a crime for fellow officers to stand by when another officer is using excessive force. One topic that was not addressed was that amount of force would be, and Stubbs says they’re going back to discuss and codify that for the Legislature as well.

“And when that’s done I really think that our colleagues on both side of the aisle will listen,” says Stubbs.

It’s unclear if Republicans controlling the legislature would pick up the recommendations and pass them into laws, but Stubbs is hopeful to see bills passed by the Governor later this year.