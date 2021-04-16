Badger women’s soccer advances to Big Ten title game

For the second time in three weeks, the Wisconsin women’s soccer team took down No. 22 Rutgers, earning a 2-1 win in Thurday’s semifinals of the 2020-21 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Senior Lauren Rice and sophomore Emma Jaskaniec scored second-half goals for the Badgers (7-3-3) to propel UW to their first Big Ten tournament title game appearance since 2014.

UW improved to 6-1-2 all-time against Rutgers. Thursday’s win was the Badgers’ second over a ranked team this year.

Wisconsin will face Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. The game, which is a rematch of the 2014 Big Ten title game that UW won, can be seen live on the Big Ten Network.