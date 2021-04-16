Baseball suspends Cubs reliever for throwing at Brewers Woodruff (AUDIO)

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the suspension of Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount of money for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff during Tuesday nights game at American Family Field.

Tepera’s suspension was due to start Friday when the Cubs open a home series against the Atlanta Braves, but he is appealing the decision.

Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension and will serve it Friday.

Tepera’s pitch in the fifth inning missed its intended target, going behind Woodruff’s legs. It’s believed the pitch came in retaliation for Woodruff hitting Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in the fourth inning. It’s the 3rd time this season that Contreras has been hit by Brewers pitchers in five games.

There were no ejections in the game, but the home plate umpire warned both benches and the remainder of the game went without further incident.

The Brewers and Cubs play each other again in a three-game series at the end of next week at Wrigley Field.

AUDIO: Mgr. Craig Counsell on pitchers pitching inside :23

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said intent is the key :14