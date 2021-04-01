Brewers open their season today, after COVID scare (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers will open their 2021 Major League Season this afternoon against the Minnesota Twins (1:10 p.m.) at American Family Field and it comes after a COVID-19 scare.

An unidentified player had a false positive during COVID-19 testing earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“At the time we got it, we did not know it was a false positive, we treated it like a positive,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “We went through Major League Baseball’s protocols and we are now confident that it was indeed a false positive. We went through our entire contract-tracing protocol, went through our quarantine protocol.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and through the recommendation of Major League Baseball, we have gotten all our players re-tested today. But we don’t anticipate any issues at this point. We are confident this was a false positive and we’ll have our full complement of players tomorrow.”

Brandon Woodruff will make his second straight opening day start for the Brewers. Woodruff said the COVID scare brought a dose of reality back into the picture with regards to the pandemic and he said they’re not across the finish line yet and they have to continue to take things seriously.

Outfielder Christian Yelich said the Brewers have to continue to stick to the protocols. He said he plans to get the vaccine and thinks a number of his teammates will too.

The Brewers are looking for their fourth straight trip into the postseason. Yelich said the goal is a World Series, but you have to get to the playoffs first to get there.

AUDIO: Brandon Woodruff said he’s glad they’re playing after COVID scare :22

AUDIO: Christian Yelich on Wednesday’s false positive :16

AUDIO: Christian Yelich says he’ll get the vaccine and thinks most of his teammates will to :17