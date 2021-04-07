Brewers send Arcia to Atlanta

The Milwaukee Brewers are going all in on Luis Urias at shortstop, trading Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for a pair of pitchers on Tuesday.

The Brewers acquired right-handers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka in the deal, assigning both to the teams Alternate Training Site in Appleton. The Brewers then replaced Arcia on the roster with veteran reliever Brad Boxberger.

Arcia was hitting .091 through the first four games, starting the team’s last two games at third base.

Arcia hit .260 in the pandemic shortened 2020 season but is a .244 career hitter. Arcia’s best season came in 2017 when he hit .277 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI.

The 27-year-old Sobotka was a fourth-round draft pick of the Braves in 2014 and has pitched in 50 major-league games since 2018, all in relief. He is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 47 innings.

The 26-year-old Weigel made his major league debut for the Braves last season, throwing 2/3 of an inning in one relief appearance. He was a seventh-round pick by Atlanta in 2015 and missed most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He split the 2019 season at Class AA and AAA, going 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 28 games, including 18 starts.

The Brewers originally drafted Weigel out of Oxnard College in the 22nd round of the 2014 draft but were unable to sign him. The Braves picked him the following year out of the University of Houston.