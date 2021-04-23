Brewers top pick to start Minor League career in the Fox Cities

Milwaukee Brewers 2020 first-round draft pick Garrett Mitchell will begin his pro baseball career in the Fox Cities with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Mitchell was the 20th overall pick by the Brewers out of UCLA. The centerfielder had an outstanding spring with the Brewers in Phoenix, playing in 22 games and hitting .355 (11 for 31) with one home run, six RBI, three stolen bases and .973 OPS.

The performance likely had the Brewers feeling good about having Mitchell skip Low-A Carolina and proceed to Wisconsin.

It’ll be Mitchell’s pro debut after his rookie season last year was cancelled by the pandemic.