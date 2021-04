The Carthage College (Kenosha) men’s volleyball team beat Benedictine in five sets on Saturday to win the NCAA Division III championship in Salem, Virginia. The win marks the first title since Carthage started competing in athletics back in 1895.

Senior Matt Slivinski had 22 kills and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Carthage capped off the season with a perfect 23-0 record and had victories in 69 of the 72 sets they played.