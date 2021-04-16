Wisconsin volleyball advances to eighth-straight NCAA Sweet 16

Despite being tested in the second set, the No. 1-seed Wisconsin volleyball team swept Weber State in the second round of the NCAA Championship on Thursday night at the CHI Health Center Convention Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wisconsin (16-0) won its first tournament match with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of the Wildcats (19-2) to remain undefeated on the season.

As a team, the Badgers hit .408 (45-4-98), marking the third time this season hitting over .400, as Sydney Hilley put up 37 assists. Weber State hit just .175 (36-16-114).

Wisconsin’s defense outblocked the Wildcats 11-4 behind a season-high nine blocks from Danielle Hart. Devyn Robinson added a career-high five stuffs.

The Badgers advance to their eighth-straight NCAA Sweet 16 under head coach Kelly Sheffield. Wisconsin will be making its 18th overall regional appearance in 24 tournament appearances. UW improves to 52-23 all-time in NCAA tournament appearances with Thursday nights win.

The Badgers will play the winner of UCLA and BYU, which kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, either on Saturday or Sunday in the regional semifinals.