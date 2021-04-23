Wisconsin Volleyball falls short in NCAA Semifinals (AUDIO)

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball season came to an end on Thursday night with a 3-set loss to Texas in the semifinals of the NCAA Final 4 in Omaha.

The Badgers led the first set 20-16 before the 5th-ranked Longhorns rallied for a 26-24 victory.

Texas (27-1) took the second set 25-19 and built an early 8-2 lead in the third set before Wisconsin mounted an attack, only to fall short 25-23.

All-American Logan Eggleston had a match-high 17 kills for the Longhorns, who advanced to play 2nd ranked Kentucky in Saturday night’s title match.

Freshman Devyn Robinson had a team-high 14 kills for the Badgers, who finished 18-1.

Wisconsin was trying to reach the national championship match for the third time in coach Kelly Sheffield’s eight seasons and fourth time in program history, but fell short.

AUDIO: Sydney Hilley says all things considered, they had a heck of a season :21

AUDIO: Coach Kelly Sheffield on falling short of their ultimate goal :18

AUDIO: Kelly Sheffield said there’s nothing he can say to take the pain away :14