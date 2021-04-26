Yelich still struggling with lower back issue (AUDIO)

Christian Yelich was eligible to come off the Milwaukee Brewers injured list over the weekend, but that doesn’t appear to be ready to happen anytime soon.

An MRI on the outfielder’s strained lower back showed no major issues, but Yelich was sent back to Milwaukee after manager Craig Counsell said he hit a “plateau” in his recovery.

Yelich hasn’t played in a game with the Brewers since April 11.

“We basicly just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI,” Counsell said Sunday. “We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed. But we’ll keep moving forward and see what some activity tomorrow at the field brings.”

Yelich is hitting .333 (10-for-30) in nine games with the Brewers this season.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Yelich’s condition after MRI :21