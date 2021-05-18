AmFam Field grows with International champions

Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke and Jesper Parnevik, winners of PGA TOUR Champions titles and tournaments across the globe, are coming to Madison for the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship in June.

The championship is also adding a fourth hometown player, as Mario Tiziani will make his debut on PGA TOUR Champions under an invitational sponsor’s exemption. Tiziani, two-time winner on the Canadian Tour, joins his brother-in-law and tournament player-host Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Andy North.

Alex Cejka has already claimed a major title, winning the Regions Tradition in a playoff with Stricker after getting into the field as an alternate.

Darren Clarke, of Northern Ireland, is best known for his victory at the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in England. He’s won 20 tournaments worldwide, including two PGA TOUR Champions titles.

Jesper Parnevik, of Sweden, is a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR and won his sole PGA TOUR Champions title at the 2016 Insperity Invitational.

Mario Tiziani is a former player on the University of Wisconsin golf team, earning Big Ten freshman of the year honors in 1989.

The 54-hole championship will be held June 11-13 at University Ridge golf course in Madison.