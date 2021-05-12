Baldwin staying home to play for dad at UW-Milwaukee

Five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Sussex, WI), announced on Wednesday that he is staying home to play college basketball for his dad at UW-Milwaukee.

The 6’9 senior forward made his choice known on ESPN, choosing the Panthers over finalists Duke and Georgetown among others.

Baldwin is ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2021 class by both ESPN and Rivals. He’s expected to play just one season of college basketball before heading to the NBA.

Baldwin averaged 16.3 points at Hamilton as a freshman, 19 points a game as a sophomore and 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a junior. His senior season ended early because of a high ankle sprain in Hamilton’s second game of the season.

It might be for just one season, but Wednesday’s announcement will no doubt excite Panther fans into buying more tickets to the team’s games next season.