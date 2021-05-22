Brewers acquire SS Adames and bullpen help for two relievers

In a rare mid-May trade of significance the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday acquired shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee sent relievers J. P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay in return.

Adames is considered a good defender and should be an immediate upgrade over Luis Urias, who has struggled defensively at the position. Adames is hitting .197 with 5 Homeruns for the Rays. Richards has pitched to a 4.50 ERA over 12 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Feyereisen was a big part of the Brewers late inning relief this season, helping set up for Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Manager Craig Counsell and GM David Stearns said Urias will still play, and take on the part of the “super” utility role around the infield.

Neither Adames nor Richards were with the team Friday night in Cincinnati, and it’s not known if either will be available for Saturday’s game.