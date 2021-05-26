Brewers announce return to more fan-friendly policies

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, several changes to policies for fans attending games at American Family Field this summer.

With the team moving toward 100% capacity in late June, effective June 1, vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear face masks while attending Brewers games at American Family Field. It is recommended that fans who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks at this time.

Fans will also be allowed to bring in certain carry-in items, including:

— Bags with dimensions of 5″ x 9″ or smaller

— Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

— Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

— Diaper bags and medical/family needs bags

Cash will also be accepted at a limited number of concession stands. The majority of concession stands, as well as all portable kiosks and retail locations, will remain completely cashless, accepting credit cards and contactless payment.