Brewers, Bucks to see fan capacity increase

The Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks are increasing fan capacity at American Family Field and Fiserv Forum increase from 25% to 50% capacity. The increase for the Brewers will be effective beginning with Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, while the Bucks increase at Fiserv Forum will become effective with the start of the NBA Playoffs later this month.

The Health Department’s new guidelines today grant higher capacities for businesses in Milwaukee County that have submitted an approved safety plan.

Fans will still be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. Tickets will continue to be sold in pods.