Brewers to return to full capacity June 25

The Milwaukee Brewers had just announced an increase in capacity at American Family Field from 25% to 50% for this Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Just two days later, the team announced that the stadium will be back to full capacity by Friday, June 25.

The Brewers are expected to announce single-game tickets on Friday morning, along with the promotional schedule for the rest of the season.

Effective immediately, partial-season and full-season ticket packages as well as group ticket packages are available.