Bucks legend Bob Dandridge elected to Hoops Hall of Fame

Former Milwaukee Bucks legend Bob Dandridge was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Sunday. Enshrinement ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 11 in Springfield, Mass.

The 73-year-old Dandridge was elected by the veterans committee after playing 13 seasons in the NBA, nine of which came with the Bucks.

The Bucks drafted Dandridge out of Norfolk State in the fourth round in 1969. He was named to the NBA’s all-rookie team in his first year, averaging 13.2 points a game.

Dandridge played a big role in the Bucks winning the NBA title in 1970-71, averaging 18.4 points and 8 rebounds a game while shooting 50.9% from the field. He averaged better than 20 points a game in the NBA Finals against Baltimore.

Dandridge averaged 18.5 points in his 13-year career, which also included four seasons with the Washington Bullets.

Also in the 2021 class is Toni Kukoc who won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and played his final four seasons from 2002-06 with the Bucks.