Bucks lose DiVincenzo for the rest of the playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-0 lead in their opening round playoff series with the Miami Heat with a chance to sweep the best-of-seven series on Saturday in Miami. They’ll have to do it without starting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo left Thursday nights game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. An MRI and subsequent examination on Friday revealed a torn ligament in his left ankle that will sideline DiVincenzo for the remainder of the playoffs.

In the teams first three playoff games (all starts), DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds. 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes a game. In 66 regular season games (all starts) he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game – all career-high totals.