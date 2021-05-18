Fair Maps coalition rallies a Capitol

Wisconsin’s Fair Maps Coalition rallied at the state Capitol over the noon hour Monday. Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) is Senate sponsor of a reintroduced bill calling for non-partisan redistricting of congressional and legislative districts.

“Every head scratching vote, every policy for the public good ignored by lawmakers, all stems from one issue: gerrymandering,” Smith said.

Representative Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) said Republicans used their majorities in the legislature ten years ago, t draw maps that favor them in elections.

“They used computer programs to design maps, that make no sense, unless your only goal is to prevent the other side from winning. And it worked. Even though Wisconsin is a purple state, one party holds overwhelming majorities in the Senate and the Assembly,” she said.

While Andraca said Republican Representatives Travis Tranel of Cuba City and Todd Novak of Dodgeville support the reform bill, non-partisan redistricting has failed to advance in the past.

Republicans who oversaw the process ten years ago have little incentive to support non-partisan reform. Redistricting occurs every ten years following the census, and Republicans who hold majorities in the legislature will once again draw the maps.