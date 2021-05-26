Furyk to make AmFam Championship debut

Nine-time Ryder Cup player and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will make his AmFam Championship debut next month. The AmFam Championship announced Wednesday that Furyk, along with 2019 second-place finisher Retief Goosen and fan favorite Miguel Angel Jimenez are all committed to play in this summers event, June 11-13 at University Ridge golf course.

Furyk is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 U.S. Open and two-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions. His best year came in 2010, winning three times, the season-long FedEx Cup competition and both the PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

Goosen, of South Africa, finished second in the 2019 AmFam Championship, falling to Madison’s Jerry Kelly. He won the 2019 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for his sole win on PGA Tour Champions. Goosen has seven wins on the PGA Tour, including triumphs at the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2007.

Miguel Angel Jiminez earned 10 PGA Tour Champions titles, including two in 2020. Jimenez holds 21 titles on the European Tour nd has played for the European Ryder Cup team four times.