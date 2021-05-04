‘Grim milestone’ – Wisconsin surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin has surpassed 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk called it “a grim milestone” on Tuesday.

“As we pass this milestone of 600,000 cases, let us recommit. Recommit to preventing more cases, and more deaths. Recommit to remembering that these numbers represent people, and that this virus results in loss for far too many.”

DHS reported 721 new cases Tuesday, for a seven day average of 633 daily cases and a total of 600,297. There were also 11 deaths recorded, for a total of 6,850.

Willems Van Dijk stressed that vaccination remains the most effective tool to get through the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus." DHS is matching vaccine providers with local employers and organizations so they can offer on-site vaccination clinics.

As of Tuesday, 2,021,685 people, or 34.7 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated, including 75 percent of those 65 and older.