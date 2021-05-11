Jordan Zimmerman announces retirement

Pitcher Jordan Zimmerman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. The Marshfield, WI native became the 11th Wisconsin-born player to play for the Brewers. He made two relief appearances with the Brewers after signing as a free agent on Feb. 9.

Zimmerman retires after 13 seasons in the Major Leagues with Washington (2009-15), Detroit (2016-20) and Milwaukee (2021). He went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA in 279 career games, including 275 starts. He was a two-time All-Star (2013-14) and author of the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals history on Sept. 28, 2014 vs. Miami. he pitched in the postseason with the Nationals in 2012 and 2014.

Zimmerman issued just 1.92 walks per nine innings during his Major League career, trailing only Josh Tomlin (1.32) among active pitchers with at least 1,000 innings pitched. He finished seventh in 2013 National League Cy Young Award voting after producing a career-high 19 wins. he finished fifth in 2014 National League Cy Young Award voting after posting a career-best 2.66 ERA. Zimmerman made 30+ starts four times (2012-15) and twice was an Opening Day starter (2018-19).

Zimmerman was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of the Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He is a graduate of Auburndale (WI) High School.