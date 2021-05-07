NFL releases dates for offseason workouts

The National Football League released offseason workout dates for its teams.

The Green Bay Packers will start phase three of their offseason program with OTA’s on May 24. OTA’s will run May 24-25, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10.

The Packers mandatory veteran minicamp is set for June 15-17.

All NFL teams are in phase one of the offseason program, which runs from April 19-May 14. Activities during that period are limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings and physical rehabilitation. The Packers have been going through phase one activities virtually.

The Packers will host a rookie minicamp May 14-15, before the start of OTA’s.