North to tee it up at American Family Insurance Championship (AUDIO)

After cancelling last year’s event because of the pandemic, the popular American Family Insurance Championship is returning to University Ridge Golf Course June 11-13.

This year, the AMFAM Championship has been upgraded to an invitational format, and the 81-player field for the PGA Tour Champions event will include Wisconsin native and 2-time U.S. Open champion Andy North, who’s served as a tournament ambassador since the AMFAM’s inception in 2016.

The 71-year-old North has played only 19 PGA Tour Champions tournaments the last 10 years. His last event was the 2019 Bass Pro Legends of Golf.

This year’s purse will total $2.4 million, the largest among non-major events on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Attendance for this year’s AMFAM Championship will be limited to 5,000 people per day with a safety plan developed by the PGA Tour Champions and American Family Insurance to keep participants and fans safe after last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators, staff and volunteers must wear face coverings unless actively eating or drinking. There will be no bleachers. Fans should bring their own chairs and sit socially distanced from those not in their group. And there will be limited concessions.

The AMFAM Championship has raised over $10 million for American Family Children’s Hospital and hundreds of other non-profits since its debut in 2016.

Madison native Jerry Kelly won the 2019 event, which drew some 70,000 spectators.

AUDIO: Andy North on playing in the AMFAM Championship :13

AUDIO: North isn’t sure how he’ll do, but he’s excited :22