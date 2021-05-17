Packers add fourth quarterback to the mix

The Green Bay Packers added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster last week, then signed rookie free agent Kurt Benkert to a contract after he went through the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and 2019 on injured reserve. The Falcons released him in February.

Benkert competed with Chad Kelly during the rookie minicamp before the Packers offered him a contract.

Jordan Love is expected to take part in this week’s rookie development program but wasn’t eligible to participate in the rookie minicamp over the weekend. By rule, he can join the rookies this week because he played less than 25% of the snaps as a rookie.

Phase 2 of the teams offseason program starts Monday with organized team activities (OTA’s) starting May 24. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to report for the voluntary program and to date, nobody’s sure if he’ll be on hand for the team’s mandatory minicamp in early June.