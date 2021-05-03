Packers agree to terms with rookie free agents

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with seven rookie free agents.

The list includes former Wisconsin Badger Jon Dietzen. The Black Creek, Wis. native, played his high school ball at Seymour High School before moving to Madison. He played in 42 games with 39 starts for the Badgers.

In 2016-17, Dietzen played in 23 games with 20 starts at left guard and then in 2018 started all 12 games at left tackle. After retiring following the 2018 season due to injuries, Dietzen returned in 2020 and started all seven games (four at left guard, two at left tackle, one at right guard). Last season he played 437 snaps, the third most of any UW player.

Dietzen becomes the second member of the Badgers team to join the Packers after offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen was selected in the 6th round of the draft on Saturday.

The six other undrafted free agents the Packers agreed to contract terms are as follows:

Jacob Capra 6’5 300 OL San Diego State

Coy Cronk 6’4 318 OL Iowa

Bailey Gaither 6’0 188 WR San Jose State

Jack Heflin 6’3 304 DL Iowa

Carlo Kemp 6’3 281 LB Michigan

Christian Uphoff 6’3 209 S Illinois State