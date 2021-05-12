Packers to open the 2021 regular season at New Orleans

Bit by bit, the NFL is unveiling details of the 2021-22 regular season schedules on Wednesday with the announcement of the full schedule coming later in the day.

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 regular season in New Orleans, against the Saints. It’s a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 12th and is the doubleheader game on Fox.

At the moment, neither team is sure who will start at quarterback. If the Packers and Aaron Rodgers end their standoff, then Rodgers will start. Otherwise, it could be Jordan Love, or a veteran quarterback not yet on the roster.

The Saints are expected to have a competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

According to a CBSSports.com report, the Packers will also host the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25).

The Packers won’t play any London games this season. The NFL announced that Atlanta will play host to the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 10 and Jacksonville will host Miami on Sunday, Oct. 17 across the pond.