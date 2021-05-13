Packers to play five times in 2021 in Prime-Time

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 12, in New Orleans against the Saints. The game is a Fox doubleheader game that kicks off at 3:25 p.m.

If the NFL is concerned about whether or not Aaron Rodgers shows up wasn’t reflected in the number of prime-time games on the 2021 Packers Schedule. The league gave the Packers the full amount of five prime-time assignments, the first of which comes with the Packers first home game of the season, Monday, Sept. 20 against division rival Detroit.

The Packers will follow that with another prime-time matchup in week three on Sunday night, Sept. 26 at San Francisco.

The Packers also get a Week 8 Thursday night matchup at Arizona on Oct. 28, a Week 14 Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field and a Week 17 Sunday night home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers will also play a nationally televised Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, December 25, a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Lambeau Field.

If Aaron Rodgers decides not to play for the Packers this season, the NFL has the option to flex to better games in prime time.

The Packers have six of their first nine games on the road. In Matt LaFleur’s two seasons in Green Bay, the Packers are 12-4 away from Lambeau Field.

Green Bay doesn’t get its “Bye Week” until Week 13, which will be the latest date the team has ever had its bye.