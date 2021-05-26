Packers top 5 wide receivers join Aaron Rodgers as no-shows

Not only has quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to report for the start of the Green Bay Packers voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), but the first workout open to reporters on Tuesday saw the team’s top five veteran receivers skip out as well.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess were all missing. In all, 10 of the 89 players on the roster weren’t on the field for practice. In addition to Rodgers and the receivers, Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Ka’dar Hollman and Stanford Samuels were no-shows. Josiah Deguara, Kevin King and Blake Bortles were present but either didn’t participate or were very limited.

Did the wide receivers fail to show up as a move of solidarity in support of Rodgers? Coach Matt LaFleur said he recently talked with all five and didn’t feel it was a coordinated effort. But missing all five certainly seems fishy.

With Blake Bortles sidelined, Jordan Love took all of the reps with the first-team offense and LaFleur said Jones looked good. Running back Aaron Jones said Love looked noticeably more comfortable and took command of the huddle.

At least one veteran player, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, admitted to reporters that he was at the voluntary workout because of the large bonus written into his contract.

Safety Adrian Amos said he expects Aaron Rodgers to eventually return to the Packers but admitted if it didn’t happen, he wasn’t going to go home and cry.

OTA’s continue for the next few weeks, with the teams mandatory minicamp starting June 8th.