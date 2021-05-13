Pop up clinics are key amid decline in vaccinations

The number of people in Wisconsin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is dropping, and Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said they’re now taking the vaccine to where people are.

“Vaccinators are going to malls and shopping areas, and farmers markets and even bars and Brewers games and Bucks games,” Willems Van Dijk said this week. “I hope we have a vaccination center at the state fair and at every county fair.”

The goal remains vaccinating 80 percent of Wisconsin’s population. As of Wednesday, 38 percent had completed the vaccine series, and 44.5 percent had gotten at least one dose.

Willems Van Dijk said pop-up clinics may vaccinate relatively small numbers of people.

“You’re probably going to see 50 or 100 people. And compare that to some of our mass vaccination clinic sites and some of our health systems which were doing a thousand, even two thousand doses a day. It’s going to take us longer to get there, with those smaller sites.”