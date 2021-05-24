Rodgers a no-show for the start of Packers OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers started the third phase of their offseason program, organized team activities and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as expected, was a no-show on Monday.

Rodgers is one of nearly two dozen Packers players that have offseason workout bonuses built into their contracts. Rodgers has officially missed enough time to make him ineligible for the bonus.

Rodgers and the Packers are at a reported standstill as to whether or not he wants to play for the Packers any longer. He has spent all 16 years of his NFL career in Green Bay to this point.

The Packers don’t appear to be interested in trading Rodgers, however there’s a big penalty to pay by the team if they do anything with Rodgers prior to June 1.

The only mandatory portion of the offseason program is the mandatory minicamp which starts June 8 and runs for three days. Rodgers could face fines of nearly $100,000 if he fails to show up for the minicamp.

In the meantime, the first team reps will go to second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was drafted last year as Rodgers eventual replacement. The Packers signed two additional quarterbacks recently, veteran Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert who was a practice squad player with Atlanta.