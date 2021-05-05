St. Norbert College hires new Athletic Director

St. Norbert College has named Cam Fuller the college’s 15th Director of Athletics and Physical Education on Tuesday.

Fuller will take over on June 1 after spending eight years at the Horizon League office in Indianapolis where he is currently the league’s Assistant Commissioner for Competition, Branding and Sponsorship. He began his career with the Horizon League in August 2013 as an intern for championships and communications and progressed into roles as Assistant Director for Competition, Director for Competition and Senior Director for Competition, Branding & Sponsorship before advancing to his current position.

Fuller succeeds Tim Bald, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm of Green Knights athletics. He’ll be formally introduced to the college community in a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center.

Fuller is a native of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and management. He was a standout golfer for the Phoenix, finishing as the Horizon League individual runnner-up in 2012, and was a four-year member of its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He completed his Master of Science in sports management at the University of Indianapolis in 2020.