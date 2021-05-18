State Senator Roys calls for repeal of Wisconsin’s 170 year old ban on abortions ahead of possible Roe v Wade ruling

Two Wisconsin legislative Democrats want to pull Wisconsin’s 172 year old abortion ban off the books.

That’s in response to the US Supreme Court taking up a case that could challenge the Roe v. Wade ruling. Senator Kelda Roys says losing women’s health protections in Wisconsin will be devastating to the poor and underprivileged.

“Women of privilege and women of means will always be able to travel elsewhere to get abortions. It’s women who don’t have privilege and families don’t have those privileges that are going to be most adversely affected.”

Roys says the hearing and lawsuit is just another attack on women’s health by anti-choice groups.

“Conservative anti-choice interests have been so effective at undermining access to abortion. They’ve done it through harassment, threats, forcing clinics to close.”

Roys says she understands that it’s unlikely that the bill will pass through the Republican controlled legislature, but that women deserve the right to choose their own medical decisions.