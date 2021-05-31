Stricker falters on final day of Senior PGA

Madison’s Steve Stricker started the final day with a 1-shot lead over Alex Cejka, but Stricker imploded with a 7-over-par 77. Cejka went on to a four-shot win over Tim Petrovic in capturing the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

It’s the second major title of the 2021 season for Cejka after beating Stricker to win the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cejka became the first Champions rookie to win two majors since Jack Nicklaus did it in 1990. He’s the first Champions player ever to win his first two majors on the circuit.

Retief Goosen and K.J. Choi tied for third at 3-under.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly finished 8-shots back, just ahead of Stricker.