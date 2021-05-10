UW lands Cincinnati big man

After losing Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford after the season, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team landed Cincinnati 7’1 center Chris Vogt from the NCAA’s transfer portal.

It gives the Badgers an experienced big man going into next season with a number of young players returning.

Steven Crowl (12 games), Ben Carlson (7 games) and Carter Gilmore (9 games) are returning big men to the Badger roster, with a four-man freshman class adding to the mix.

Vogt averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds two years ago, then dropped to 5 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.

When his coach at Cincinnati, John Brannen was fired, Vogt decided to transfer. He becomes the third transfer to join the Badgers, joining guard Jahcobi Neath from Wake Forest and guard Isaac Lindsey of UNLV.