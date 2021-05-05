Yelich back on Brewers Injured List (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was activated from the injured list on Monday. Twenty-Four hours later, Yelich landed back on the injured list after his

back didn’t respond to game action like they had hoped it would.

“I think it goes to finding more answers and trying to get a better hold on what we’ve got going on, stop it from happening and get back out there healthy,” said Yelich on Tuesday. “I’m not where I need to be to go out there on an everyday basis. I wasn’t where I needed to be yesterday. It just wasn’t good. I was able to make it through the game but being able to stack them on top of each other, just health-wise and be able to play at a certain level, just wasn’t there. That’s pretty much back to where we are.”

Prior to Monday’s activation, Yelich has already missed three weeks because of the back issue and the Brewers don’t know exactly what they’re dealing with. They’ve already had MRI’s performed on Yelich that show no structural damage.

“That’s where the tough part of this lies, we’re not getting answers from that,” said Manager Craig Counsell. “But he doesn’t feel good. The MRI isn’t showing any change from past MRI’s, but he’s not feeling good enough to recover from playing for a day.”

So now the search for a diagnosis continues, to try to figure out what’s wrong.

Yelich signed a nine-year contract extension in March of 2020 worth $215 million.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said it’s frustrating they haven’t been able to figure this out with medical tests :19