Brandon Woodruff went seven strong innings and drove in the game’s lone run prior to the seventh inning in the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Woodruff allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

The win ended a period of sixteen straight games for Milwaukee, who open a homestand Friday against the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first homestand featuring a full capacity crowd at American Family Field.

Jace Peterson and Tyrone Taylor were both 2-3 at the plate. Josh Hader struckout two in the ninth for his 19th save.

The Brewers are 42-33 and are a half game better than the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central