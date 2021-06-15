Antetokounmpo and Holiday named to NBA’s All-Defensive Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jrue Holiday have both been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team on Monday.

This marks the third straight season the Bucks have had multiple players named NBA All-Defense and the fourth time in franchise history that the Bucks have had two players earn First Team honors in the same season.

Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has now been named to the N BA All-Defensive First Team each of the last three seasons. His three First Team honors are second-most in Bucks history, trailing only Sidney Moncrief who made First Team All-Defense four times. Giannis was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team following the 2016-17 season, giving him four NBA All-Defensive Team selections in his career.

Holiday has earned the third All-Defensive Team selection of his career and second First Team honor. He’s now been named All-Defense in three of the last four seasons after earning First Team honors following the 2017-18 season and Second Team honors after the 2018-19 season.

Antetokounmpo and Holiday are joined on the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team by Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).